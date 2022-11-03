Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Argentina announce they are married

Once barred in the U.S. territory, same-sex marriage became legal in Puerto Rico in 2015 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled such bans unconstitutional. In 2020, new codes came into place on the island adding additional LGBTQ protections.

The two women met at the Miss Grand International competition in Thailand in 2020, where they represented their countries. They continued to post on social media together since.

The marriage announcement was met with a swell of celebration on social media, which the couple responded to with enthusiam.

“Thank you for all the love! We're very happy and joyful," wrote Valera. “I am sending you all back the love you are giving us."