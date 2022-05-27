'Miss,' 'Mrs.' dropped from Wimbledon champion honor board

That conforms to the style that always has been in use for men: 2021 champion Novak Djokovic is listed as "N. Djokovic" for each of his six Wimbledon titles.

Last year's women's champion, the since-retired Ash Barty, had been listed as “Miss A. Barty.”

As the start of Wimbledon approaches on June 27, this is the latest in a series of moves toward gender equity in recent years at the oldest Grand Slam tournament, which was first held in 1877 — for men only. The first women’s champion was not crowned until 1884.

The removal of “Miss” and “Mrs.” from the honor board follows the change in 2019 to the way Wimbledon chair umpires refer to female players during matches.

Prior to that year, officials would say “Miss” — or, as of 2018, “Mrs." for married women — preceding a player's last name when announcing the winner of a game, a set or a match in the women's draw, while only saying a player's last name at men's matches.

The All England Club began paying female players the same as men in 2007, one year after the French Open started giving the same checks to the men’s and women’s singles champions. The other two Grand Slam tournaments, the U.S. Open and Australian Open, already had been issuing equal prize money for years.

When Wimbledon began paying players at the outset of the professional era in 1968, women’s singles champion Billie Jean King took home a little more than a third of what was earned by men’s champion Rod Laver.

