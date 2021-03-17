Minorities underrepresented in service academy nominations

The study found that between 2009 and 2019, people of color made up 32% of nominations made by Democrats in Congress and 15% of those made by Republicans.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the disparity in nominations is why Congress has been working to standardize and streamline the application process.

Recently enacted legislation requires the military to standardize race and ethnicity classifications and demographic categories across all service academies and to publish an annual report regarding the demographics of applicants and nominations made by each congressional district for the most recent application year.

It also sets up an online portal to serve as a clearinghouse for members of Congress so they can see who is being recommended by whom for each academy.

“Right now, very bluntly, we do not ask about an applicant's race, ethnicity or religion,” Blumenthal said. “We feel it would be inappropriate and maybe even illegal to do so. But the standardization of information and providing an online portal will help to make the process more uniform across the country.”

An earlier analysis by the Veterans Legal Services Clinic at Yale Law School and the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center found men were being nominated three times as often as women for admission to the academies.