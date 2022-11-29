springfield-news-sun logo
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury

Nation & World
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington on Monday night because of an apparent right leg injury.

Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his knee area. After a 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma, play stopped with Towns down on the floor near midcourt. He was immediately helped toward the locker room, not putting any weight on his right leg.

Towns has started all 21 games for Minnesota this season and entered Monday averaging 21.4 points.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

