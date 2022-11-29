springfield-news-sun logo
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right calf strain

Nation & World
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington on Monday night because of a right leg injury.

The team announced that it was a right calf strain.

Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his right leg. After a 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma, play stopped with Towns down on the floor near midcourt. He was immediately helped toward the locker room, not putting any weight on the leg.

Towns has started all 21 games for Minnesota this season and entered Monday averaging 21.4 points.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

