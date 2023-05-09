Minnesota prepares for near-total ban on 'forever chemicals'

“Amara's Law” will allow only limited exceptions to the ban, such as firefighting foam used at airports and oil refineries and in protective clothing for firefighters. It also will require companies to disclose if the products they sell in Minnesota contain the chemicals. The ban would take effect in 2025 for a long list of products including carpets, cleaning products, cookware, cosmetics, dental floss, fabrics and fabric treatments, furniture, products for children, menstruation products and ski wax.

A House-Senate conference committee that is negotiating the details of a broad environment and natural resources bill agreed last Thursday to the PFAS language that will be included. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and his administration support the ban. He is expected to sign it after the House and Senate complete work on the final package.

“This will be the strongest PFAS legislation in the nation,” said Democratic Rep. Sydney Jordan, of Minneapolis, who went on to say: “Minnesota invented PFAS. By passing this, Minnesota is going to invent the solution.”

Supporters said Minnesota has a special responsibility because the chemicals were invented by Maplewood-based 3M, which announced in December that it is exiting PFAS manufacturing and discontinuing their use in its products.

“We have a duty to lead the charge in their eradication from the environment, from our bodies, from our consumer products, from our water,” said Democratic Sen. Judy Seeberger, of Afton, the lead sponsor in the Senate. She said the issue is personal because her home well is contaminated with PFAS, forcing her to use a filtration system to get safe water.

Andrea Lovoll, legislative director of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, said the Minnesota legislation goes farther than any other state's and has the strictest list of what counts as non-essential uses. For example, she said, California's restrictions don't cover cookware or require as many comprehensive disclosures. Up until now, she said, Maine has had the strongest restrictions. But Maine's 2021 law mandates a phaseout by 2030 while Minnesota's law kicks in faster.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last year designated the chemicals as hazardous substances under the Superfund law. But the EPA stopped short of an outright ban, after warning that the compounds were more dangerous than previously thought and pose health risks even at extremely low levels.

This story corrects the last name of Andrea Lovoll, legislative director of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy.