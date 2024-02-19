Minnesota man who shot 2 officers and a firefighter wasn't allowed to have guns

Court records show that a man who died after fatally shooting two police officers and a firefighter in a wooded Minneapolis-area neighborhood wasn’t legally allowed to have guns

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JOHN HANNA – Associated Press
53 minutes ago
X

A man who died after fatally shooting two police officers and a firefighter in a wooded Minneapolis-area neighborhood wasn't legally allowed to have guns and was entangled in a years-long dispute over the custody and financial support of his three oldest children, court records show.

Authorities on Monday identified Shannon Gooden, 38, as the man who opened fire on police in the affluent suburb of Burnsville after they responded to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday. The call reported that he had barricaded himself in his home with family members, including seven children aged 2 to 15. He was found dead inside the home hours later.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

