Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd's killing

The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to purchase the gas station at the intersection now known as George Floyd Square. The area has become a protest site since Floyd was killed in May 2020, when white police officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Floyd gasped that he couldn't breathe and went limp.

Floyd's killing, which was recorded by a bystander, sparked a national reckoning on racial injustice.