Minneapolis settles with 12 hurt in George Floyd protests

In Minnesota, the protests lasted for days. While most demonstrators were peaceful, some damaged buildings and set fires, even burning a police station.

Two lawsuits filed in 2020 and later consolidated accused Minneapolis police of using unnecessary and excessive force against protesters. They alleged that police used tear gas as well as foam and rubber bullets to intimidate them and quash the demonstrations, and also that officers often fired without warning or giving orders to leave.

The plaintiffs' injuries included bruising from less-lethal munitions, lingering respiratory issues from tear gas and psychological trauma that has chilled their desire to protest in the future, the ACLU said.

“Tear gas, foam bullets and pepper spray became weapons for intimidating and hurting protesters, making it dangerous for people to exercise their First Amendment rights," ACLU-MN legal director Teresa Nelson said in a statement. "We hope this settlement sends a message to law enforcement across Minnesota that this violation of our constitutional rights will not be tolerated.”

City Attorney Kristyn Anderson said the City Council approved the settlement Oct. 20 and Mayor Jacob Frey approved it six days later. Anderson said her office filed necessary documents and an order reflecting portions of the settlement was made public Wednesday.