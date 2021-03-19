Minneapolis police review force used in homeless camp clash

The police department’s Internal Affairs Unit is reviewing the use of force by officers in Thursday's clash, as is customary following use-of-force incidents. Chief Medaria Arradondo said Thursday, however, that he wouldn’t tolerate people assaulting police officers.

“From the limited video that I have seen, I was appalled by the actions of those community members that attacked my officers,” Arradondo said. “I am thankful that they were not seriously injured.”

The fight had broken out between officers and civilians, who shoved back and forth, some of which is captured on a social media video, before officers pepper-sprayed a line of people and made some arrests.

During Thursday's melee, a woman jumped on the back of an officer and began to choke him, and other people continued to surround the officers, police said.

Debris is left behind after police scuffled with activists as they moved to clear out a homeless encampment on the Near North side of Minneapolis Thursday, March 18, 2021. The Minneapolis police department is reviewing use of force by its officers after their attempt to clear out a homeless encampment led to a violent clash between officers and civilians who tried to stop them. (David Joles /Star Tribune via AP) Credit: David Joles/Star Tribune Credit: David Joles/Star Tribune

