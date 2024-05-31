Minneapolis police officer dies in mass shooting that killed 3 others including suspected shooter

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association said a second officer was injured while they were responding to a call.

The Minneapolis Police Department said earlier that three others, including the suspected shooter, were killed.

Three people, including the suspected shooter, are dead after a mass shooting Thursday at a Minneapolis apartment complex, police said.

Two police officers also were hospitalized with injuries from the shooting in the south Minneapolis neighborhood of Whittier.

Police said the public was not in danger but encouraged people to stay away from the scene.

No other details were immediately released. Police planned a late evening news conference to address the shooting.

An earlier statement from police indicated there were four civilians injured along with two officers.

News footage showed a large police presence at both the apartment complex and the hospital.

Melvin Carter, the mayor of neighboring St. Paul, said the city was sending police and other first responders to Minneapolis to provide support, including having officers help with security at the NBA playoff game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had responded to “an active shooting situation,” said Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the local field division.

ATF agents were “there to help expedite the firearms investigation piece of it,” she said.

