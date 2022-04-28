Minjee Lee takes early lead in Palos Verdes Championship

She won the Evian Championship last season for her first major title and sixth LPGA Tour victory.

Ko had six straight birdies on Nos. 2-7 on her final nine. She stumbled to a tie for 21st last week after sharing the lead with winner Nasa Hataoka late in the third round at difficult Whilshire.

“Before starting today I just remind (myself) that golf is golf,” Ko said. “Don’t think about last week. Starting again, new routine.”

Charley Hull, Moriya Jutanugarn and Jennifer Chang shot 65, and Albane Valenzuela had a 66.

Lexi Thompson played in the afternoon.

Anna Davis, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner, opened with a 71 in her first LPGA Tour start. The 16-year-old is from Spring Valley east of San Diego. She received a sponsor exemption.

“I think it was pretty much like every other tournament I would say,” Davis said. “There weren’t like as many people, but I’m expecting the next few days to see some more people out here. ... I wasn’t super nervous or anything.”

Hataoka is taking the week off.

