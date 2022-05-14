Minjee Lee takes 1-shot lead into last round of Founders Cup

Well, it was probably more of an issue just trying to get my putts to the hole. I left a few short just dead center. It was hard because the greens have been so fast. They still are and they’re rolling so pure.

But just with the a little bit of moisture on them they’re definitely a little slower, but into the greens they actually skid out a little bit more, so it’s finding that balance.

“The weather was a big factor, it got quite wet on the greens,” said Sagstrom, who briefly moved into a tie for the lead with a birdie at the par-5 12th as Lee bogeyed No. 11 after an errant tee shot.

Lee followed with the eagle and birdie on putts ranging from 15-to-18 feet and never lost the lead.

Angel Yin shot a 68 and moved into fourth place at 11 under.

Ally Ewing, who was tied for second after two rounds, never got anything going in posting a 74. She was tied for fifth at 9 under with Paula Reto of South Africa and Megan Khang.

Nasa Hataoka of Japan, who won in Los Angeles last month, was in a group nine shots off the lead. Jennifer Kupcho, the winner at Mission Hills in the first major of the season, also was 8 under.

Two-time defending champion and No. 1 ranked Jin Young Ko of South Korea was far back at 5 under.

Anna Davis, the 16-year-old lefty who won the recent Augusta National Women’s Amateur, remained at 4 under after shooting par.

Caption Lexi Thompson Prepares to tee off on the seventh hole during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Madelene Sagstrom, of Sweden, tees off on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Nasa Hataoka tosses a ball to her caddie on the first green during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Jin Young Ko hits from the rough on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Ally Ewing tees watches her tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Minjee Lee chips from the rough onto the third green during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Madelene Sagstrom, of Sweden, lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Angel Yin lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Lexi Thompson tees of on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Sanna Nuutinen, of Finland, tees off on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Paula Reto reacts after missing a putt on the first green during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Sanna Nuutinen, of Finland, tees off on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Carlota Ciganda tees off on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Madelene Sagstrom, of Sweden, tees off on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)