Minjee Lee hangs on, wins LPGA Founders Cup over Thompson

Yin, who thought about leaving the tour earlier this year, shot 67. She grabbed a piece of the lead with her seventh birdie at No. 14, but bogeyed the 16th.

Carolota Ciganda shot 64 on Sunday and finished fifth. Nasa Hataoka of Japan and Megan Khang were tied for sixth at 14 under.

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand made the biggest move, matching the tournament low with a 63 to finish tied for eighth at 13 under with Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea.

Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Jin Young Ko finished at 8 under.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis finished at 3 under while playing her second straight tour event on a sponsor exemption.

This marked the third straight time the Founders Cup was played at a different course. It was held at Wildfire Golf Club in Arizona in 2019, at Mountain Ridge in West Caldwell, New Jersey, last year and now Upper Montclair, which will be the site for the next two years. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The start of the final round was delayed by an hour because of fog.

Caption Minjee Lee reacts after finishing on the 18th hole during the third round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Caption Lexi Thompson, of the United States, acknowledges the crowd after sinking a putt on the third hole during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Caption Madelene Sagstrom, of Sweden, reacts after failing to hit out of a bunker on the third hole during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Caption Angel Yin, of the United States, hits off the second tee during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Caption Carlota Ciganda, of Spain, looks after an errant shot off the 16th tee during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Caption Atthaya Thitikul, of Thailand, finishes her round on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Caption A person drives a golf cart through heavy fog before the start of the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. The start of the final round was delayed by an hour due to heavy fog. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Caption Atthaya Thitikul, of Thailand, tees off in a the fog at the start of the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. The start of the final round was delayed by an hour due to heavy fog. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Caption Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, hits off the section tee during the fourth round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)