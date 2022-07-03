‘Minions’ set box office on fire with $108.5 million debut

Universal and Illumination have had enormous success with the five “Despicable Me” movies and spinoffs, which date back to 2010 and have earned over $3.7 billion at the global box office.

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to deliver, adding another $25.5 million to its total, which has already surpassed $1 billion. The film is still playing in 3,843 locations even in its sixth weekend in theaters.

Disney's “Lightyear," meanwhile, tumbled further in its third weekend with an estimated $6.5 million through Sunday. By Monday, that total should raise to $8.1 million bringing its cumulative earnings to $106.9 million.

Bleecker Street released " Mr. Malcolm's List " this weekend on 1,384 screens in the U.S. and Canada. The Regency-era comedy of manners stars Freida Pinto and Zawe Ashton as friends looking to get back at a picky bachelor. The studio estimates that the film will have $851,853 by end of Sunday and over $1 million by end of Monday.

Audiences are also still catching up with A24’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which added an estimated $552,000 from 607 screens, in spite of the fact that it’s also available to rent on demand. The studio’s newer title, “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” expanded to 22 screens this weekend and is expected to earn about $308,000 by the end of Monday.

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Universal Pictures shows Minions characters, from left, Stuart, Bob and Kevin in a scene from "Minions: The Rise of Gru." (Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures via AP) Credit: Illumination Entertainment Credit: Illumination Entertainment Combined Shape Caption This image released by Universal Pictures shows Minions characters, from left, Stuart, Bob and Kevin in a scene from "Minions: The Rise of Gru." (Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures via AP) Credit: Illumination Entertainment Credit: Illumination Entertainment

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Universal Pictures shows characters, from left, Stuart, Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, Bob and Kevin in a scene from "Minions: The Rise of Gru." (Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures via AP) Credit: Illumination Entertainment Credit: Illumination Entertainment Combined Shape Caption This image released by Universal Pictures shows characters, from left, Stuart, Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, Bob and Kevin in a scene from "Minions: The Rise of Gru." (Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures via AP) Credit: Illumination Entertainment Credit: Illumination Entertainment

Combined Shape Caption Minion characters Kevin, left, and Bob pose on the 86th floor observatory deck at the Empire State Building to celebrate the upcoming film "Minions: The Rise of Gru" on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Combined Shape Caption Minion characters Kevin, left, and Bob pose on the 86th floor observatory deck at the Empire State Building to celebrate the upcoming film "Minions: The Rise of Gru" on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined Shape Caption Actor Steve Carell and two Minion characters pose on the 86th floor observatory deck at the Empire State Building to celebrate the upcoming film "Minions: The Rise of Gru" on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Combined Shape Caption Actor Steve Carell and two Minion characters pose on the 86th floor observatory deck at the Empire State Building to celebrate the upcoming film "Minions: The Rise of Gru" on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Bleecker Street shows Freida Pinto, left, and Zawe Ashton in a scene from "Mr. Malcolm's List." (Ross Ferguson/Bleecker Street via AP) Credit: Ross Ferguson Credit: Ross Ferguson Combined Shape Caption This image released by Bleecker Street shows Freida Pinto, left, and Zawe Ashton in a scene from "Mr. Malcolm's List." (Ross Ferguson/Bleecker Street via AP) Credit: Ross Ferguson Credit: Ross Ferguson