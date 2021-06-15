Mings hopes taking a knee informs critics like UK minister

Mings hopes education convinces people like Patel why the players are kneeling.

“The home secretary is one of many, many people that oppose us taking the knee or refuse to defend it,” Mings said Tuesday at England's St. George's Park training headquarters. "We have our own set of beliefs and what we think we can do to help, that players can be influential and stand up for what we believe in.

“Understandably when you have such strong beliefs, there will be opposition to that," he said.

The players have agreed collectively to continue taking a knee despite it being booed by sections of their own fans, including ahead of kickoff on Sunday when England opened its European Championship campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

“We’ve spoken about trying to educate or trying to inform the minority who refuse to acknowledge why we’re taking the knee and want to boo it,” Mings said. “But at the same time in Wembley there was a hugely positive reaction to us taking the knee as well and I don’t that should be overshadowed by the minority who refuse to accept what the reasons are or don’t agree with them.”

England's Mason Mount, right, and Declan Rice take the knee pair to the kick-off of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Croatia, at Wembley stadium, London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Laurence Griffiths, Pool via AP) Credit: Laurence Griffiths Credit: Laurence Griffiths