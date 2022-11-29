Mine opponents to ask Minnesota Supreme Court to void permit

PolyMet's project is separate from the proposed Twin Metals mine near Ely, which the Biden administration is trying to kill because it's in a watershed that flows into the pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Maccabee said the water quality permit issued to PolyMet won't protect humans, fish and other aquatic life, and wild rice that grows in downstream waters, from the harmful effects of mercury and sulfate discharges. But PolyMet and the MPCA say the project will result in net reductions of those discharges because the mine would capture and treat seepage from an old iron mine waste disposal pond that PolyMet would repurpose for its own waste.

The opponents — which also include the Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and the Center for Biological Diversity — also argue that the MPCA improperly tried to keep the EPA's criticisms of the draft permit out of the public record, resulting in a weaker permit. Lower courts disagreed.

PolyMet spokesman Bruce Richardson said developments over the last four years mean the mine is needed even more.

Demand has soared for domestic copper, nickel, cobalt and other metals that the mine would produce, because automakers need them for electric cars. Responsible production of these metals is also crucial to the transition to other clean energy technologies such as wind and solar, he added. And the war in Ukraine “has cast an ugly light” on the perils of relying on foreign sources of raw materials and energy, he said.

"Minnesota and the U.S. need to embrace the safe production of these metals if there is any hope of meeting carbon reduction goals domestically and globally," Richardson said.