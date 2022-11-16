Mindy Kaling to be honored by Producers Guild for TV change

"Comedy can break boundaries and push culture forward; Mindy Kaling's immense contributions to the television comedy landscape are prime examples of this truth," said PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line in a statement Wednesday.

“It’s her work producing series from diverse female perspectives that is reshaping the industry. From ‘The Mindy Project’ to ‘Never Have I Ever’ to ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ Kaling has proven just how much audiences have been craving funny, relatable stories about characters we’ve rarely (seen) as television protagonists.”