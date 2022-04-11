Mimi Reinhard, who typed up Schindler's list, dies at 107

“I didn’t know it was such an important thing, that list," she told an interviewer with Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in 2008. “First of all, I got the list of those who were with Schindler already in Krakow, in his factory. I had to put them on the list." Later she put her own name, and the names of two friends.

At the Brünnlitz labor camp, where Schindler's ammunition factory was housed, she was put to work in Schindler's office.

She said that although she worked in Schindler’s office toward the end of the war, she had little personal contact with him.

“He was a very charming man, very outgoing,” she recalled, decades after the war. “He didn’t treat us like scum.”

After the war, she made her way to the United States, where she lived until immigrating to Israel in 2007 at the age of 92.

Weitman, Reinhard's son, said that after coming to Israel she “became a kind of a celebrity" because of the Schindler's List film's popularity, something he said “pumped another 15 years into her life.”