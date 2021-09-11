Milwaukee's Burnes pitching perfect game through 6 innings

There have only been 23 perfect games in major league history, the last was by Seattle's Felix Hernandez in 2012.

Juan Nieves pitched the only no-hitter in Brewers history in 2012.

A first-time All-Star this season, Burnes tied the major league record with 10 consecutive strikeouts in a game against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11.

The Indians have been no-hit twice this season — first by Chicago’s Carlos Rodón on April 19 and then Cincinnati’s Wade Miley on May 7.

Earlier this week, Cleveland didn't a get a hit against Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan until there was one out in the seventh inning.

