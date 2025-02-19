Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow are engaged

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and Canadian model Winnie Harlow are engaged
FILE - Kyle Kuzma, left and Winnie Harlow pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

FILE - Kyle Kuzma, left and Winnie Harlow pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and Canadian model Winnie Harlow are engaged.

The couple revealed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday that showed Harlow displaying her engagement ring as they kissed.

Harlow, 30, appeared on "America's Next Top Model" in 2014. A mainstay of fashion week runway shows and magazine covers, she founded the sunscreen brand Cay Skin.

Harlow has vitiligo, a skin condition that causes loss of pigmentation. She has described the condition as "a treasured part of my identity as a woman, activist and model." She was the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Kuzma, 29, joined the Bucks earlier this month in a trade-deadline deal that sent Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson to the Washington Wizards. Kuzma played for the Wizards from 2021-25 after spending his first four NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) works toward the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors' Moses Moody (4) reaches in against Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma (18) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Airbnb sues New Orleans after it adopts sweeping regulations governing...
2
Trump administration halts support for representing unaccompanied...
3
Mystical beliefs fuel Senegal’s illegal big cat trade and threaten...
4
A$AP Rocky dives into Rihanna's arms as not guilty verdict is read at...
5
Trump signs order to study how to expand IVF and calls for 'radical...