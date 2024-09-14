Milroe accounts for 5 TDs as No. 4 Alabama rips Wisconsin 42-10. Badgers QB Tyler Van Dyke injured

Alabama (3-0) was playing its first true road game against a team from north of the Mason-Dixon Line since a 27-11 victory at Penn State in 2011. It also marked the Crimson Tide’s first trip to Camp Randall Stadium since a 15-0 loss to Wisconsin in 1928.

“There was a businesslike approach in the locker room,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “They had energy right from the start.”

Wisconsin (2-1) suffered its most lopsided home loss since a 48-7 defeat against Penn State in 2008.

Van Dyke was hurt when he was tackled on a scramble. He clutched his right knee at the end of the run and eventually was carted into the locker room. He watched the second half from Wisconsin's sideline while walking with crutches.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell didn't have any definitive word after the game regarding the severity of Van Dyke's injury.

“We'll get a little more clarity hopefully here soon, get an MRI and things like that,” Fickell said. “I don't think it looks real good for us, for him.”

The Badgers' opening drive ended with Nathanial Vakos kicking a 53-yard field goal to put Wisconsin ahead 3-0, but Alabama scored the next 28 points and never looked back.

After finishing sixth in last year’s Heisman Trophy balloting, Milroe has accounted for 14 total touchdowns (eight passing, six rushing) through Alabama’s first three games. Williams, a 17-year-old freshman, already has four touchdown catches.

Milroe benefited from working behind an offensive line that finally was healthy, with left tackle Jadyn Proctor making his season debut after missing two games because of an injured left shoulder. That line performed much better Saturday after committing nine penalties a week earlier in a 42-16 victory over South Florida.

“We're a work in progress,” DeBoer said. “But we were much more in sync today.”

Braedyn Locke stepped in for Van Dyke and went 13 of 26 for 125 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown to Will Pauling.

Any Wisconsin hopes of making this game competitive essentially disappeared in the final minute of the first half.

Wisconsin trailed 14-3 when Locke orchestrated a drive that got the Badgers into field-goal range. After Locke barely overthrew a diving Will Pauling in the end zone on third-and-3 from the Alabama 27, Vakos sent a 44-yard field-goal attempt wide right with 36 seconds left in the second quarter.

Alabama needed just two plays and 17 seconds to score a touchdown.

Milroe hit a wide-open Williams for a 47-yard gain, then found Bernard in the end zone to extend Alabama’s lead to 21-3. Alabama also got the ball back to start the second half and quickly scored again, with Jam Miller racing to the end zone untouched from 34 yards out.

The takeaway

Alabama: After posting a negative-3 turnover margin and committing 13 penalties against USF, Alabama had a plus-2 turnover margin and was penalized four times Saturday. ... Alabama lost linebacker Qua Russaw and running back Richard Young to injuries.

Wisconsin: The Badgers made too many mistakes to have a realistic chance of winning. Two Alabama touchdowns came after Wisconsin lost fumbles deep in its own territory. Two other Alabama touchdowns followed an unsuccessful fourth-and-1 try and a missed field-goal attempt by Wisconsin. The Badgers now wait to learn about their quarterback situation.

Up next

Alabama: Off next week before starting the Southeastern Conference portion of their schedule on Sept. 28 by hosting No. 1 Georgia.

Wisconsin: Off next week before opening Big Ten play on Sept. 28 at No. 11 Southern California.

