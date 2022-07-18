Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning

While Monday may bring record highs to southeastern England, temperatures are expected to rise further as the warm air moves north on Tuesday, Met Office CEO Penelope Endersby said. The extreme heat warning stretches from London in the south to Manchester and Leeds in the north.

“So it’s tomorrow that we’re really seeing the higher chance of 40 degrees and temperatures above that,’’ Endersby told the BBC. “Forty-one isn’t off the cards. We’ve even got some 43s in the model, but we’re hoping it won’t be as high as that.”

Hot weather has gripped southern Europe since last week, triggering wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France. Almost 600 heat-related deaths have been reported in Spain and Portugal, where temperatures reached 47 C (117 F) last week.

Climate experts warn that global warming has increased the frequency of extreme weather events, with studies showing that the likelihood of temperatures in the U.K. reaching 40C is now 10 times higher than in the pre-industrial era. Drought and heat waves tied to climate change have also made wildfires harder to fight.

Officials in southern France’s Gironde region announced plans to evacuate an additional 3,500 people from towns threatened by the raging flames. More than 1,500 firefighters and water-bombing planes are trying to douse the flames in the region’s tinder-dry pine forests.

In Britain, train operators asked customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary, saying the heat was likely to warp rails and disrupt power supplies, leading to severe delays. Some routes were running at reduced speed or shutting down entirely from mid-afternoon, when temperatures were expected to peak.

Flights were disrupted at London’s Luton Airport because of what was described as a “surface defect” on the runway amid the high temperatures. The airport said engineers were called to the site and repair works were underway.

Some medical appointments were canceled to relieve strains on the health service. Some schools closed, and others set up wading pools and water sprays to help children cool off. Most British schools have not yet closed for the summer.

The extreme heat even led Parliament to loosen its strict dress code. The Speaker of the House of Commons said male lawmakers could dispense with jackets and ties for the week.

The high temperatures are even more of a shock since Britain usually has very moderate summer temperatures. Across the U.K., average July temperatures range from a daily high of 21 C (70 F) to a low of 12 C (53 F).

But nightfall on Monday will bring little relief from the heat, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures of 29 C (84 F) at midnight in London. Monday night will be “very oppressive” and it will be difficult to sleep, Chief Meteorologist Paul Davies said.

“Tomorrow is the day where we are really concerned about a good chance now of hitting 40 or 41 C, and with that all the health conditions that come with those higher temperatures,” he said.

A polar bear at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster keeps cool in a lake, as the park is temporarily closed due to the hot weather as record temperatures hit the UK, Monday July 18, 2022. Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Low water levels are seen at Scammonden Reservoir in West Yorkshire as reservoir levels dip dangerously low amid record high temperatures in the UK. The UK's first ever red warning for exceptional heat came into force at midnight on Sunday, with temperatures expected to climb up to 41C (105.8F) over the next two days, breaking the country's heat records, Oldham, England, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

An employee stands by a gate at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, which is temporarily closed due to the hot weather as record temperatures hit the UK, Monday July 18, 2022. Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun, as she walks on the south bank of river Thames, in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A man runs on the south bank of river Thames, in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A man sits on a bench on the south bank of river Thames, in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The palace of Westminster stands on the north bank of river Thames, in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A man runs past an ice-cream sign, on the south bank of river Thames, in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

People prepare to enter the sea in Penzance, Cornwall, England, Monday July 18, 2022. The British government have issued their first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat. The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met Office, the country's weather service, said Friday. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Sweat drips down the face of a member of the Household Troop at Horse Guards Parade in central London, Monday July 18, 2022. Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as authorities prepare for record high temperatures that are already disrupting travel, health care and schools. The "red" alert will last throughout Monday and Tuesday when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, according to the U.K. Met Office, the country's weather service. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

A couple sunbathe on Blyth beach, Northumberland, on the north east coast of England, Monday July 18, 2022. Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as authorities prepare for record high temperatures that are already disrupting travel, health care and schools. The "red" alert will last throughout Monday and Tuesday when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, according to the U.K. Met Office, the country's weather service. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)