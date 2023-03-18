Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia

Nature photographer Geoff Looney found huge clusters of dead fish near the main weir in Menindee on Thursday evening.

“The stink was terrible. I nearly had to put a mask on,” Looney said. "I was worried about my own health. That water right in the top comes down to our pumping station for the town. People north of Menindee say there’s cod and perch floating down the river everywhere.”

Mass kills have been reported on the Darling-Baaka River in recent weeks. Tens of thousands of fish were found at the same spot in late February, while there have been several reports of dead fish downstream toward Pooncarie, near the borders of South Australia and Victoria states.

Enormous fish kills occurred on the river at Menindee during severe drought conditions in late 2018 and early 2019, with locals estimating millions of deaths.