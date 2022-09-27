Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year

The lower Medicare premiums were announced just as roughly 66 million Americans are waiting to see how much their Social Security checks might increase next year. The cost-of-living increase to Social Security checks could be historic, roughly between 9% and 10%, according to analysts.

The decrease in Medicare premiums combined with an increase in Social Security payments next year could put hundreds of dollars in the pockets of struggling, older Americans, said Mary Johnson, the Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League.

“That’s something we may never see again in the rest of our lives,” said Johnson, who herself is on Medicare. “That can really be used to pay off credit cards, to restock pantries that have gotten low because people can’t afford to buy as much today as they did a year ago and do some long-postponed repairs to homes and cars.”