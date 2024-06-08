Australia nails England by 36 runs at the T20 World Cup

Forced to bat first, Australia made a brutal start by openers David Warner and Travis Head — 70-0 after 4.5 overs — but was pulled back and posted 201-7, the highest total in a week-old tournament which has featured tricky pitches.

Tasked with making the third biggest successful run chase in tournament history, England took a swipe but decayed to 165-6. Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins took two cheap wickets each.

Australia moved on top of Group B with two wins from two matches, while England remained second to last, winless but with Oman and Namibia to come.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP