Military vehicles crash, leaving 1 soldier dead, 3 injured

The crash happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Harrisburg, where the Pennsylvania National Guard has its headquarters, guard officials said in a news release.

Killed in the crash was Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, of New Castle, the officials said. Shay was a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply Specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.