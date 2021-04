Military says that Chad's president killed on battlefield

The military said Deby had taken "the heroic lead in combat operations against terrorists who had come from Libya.” After being wounded in battle, he then was taken to the capital, the general announced.

Deby, a former army commander-in-chief, first came to power in 1990 when his rebel forces overthrew then-President Hissene Habre, who was later convicted of human rights abuses at an international tribunal in Senegal.

Over the years Deby had survived numerous armed rebellions and managed to stay in power until this latest insurgency led by a group calling itself the Front for Change and Concord in Chad.

The rebels are believed to have armed and trained in neighboring Libya before crossing into northern Chad on April 11. Their arrival came on the same day that Chad’s president sought a sixth term on election day, which several top opposition candidates boycotted.

Deby was a major French ally in the fight against Islamic extremism in Africa, hosting the base for the French military Operation Barkhane and supplying critical troops to the peacekeeping effort in northern Mali.

Deby's son, Mahamat, has served as a top commander for Chadian forces taking part in that effort.

___

Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 20, 2016 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno meets with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power at the presidential palace in N'Djamena, Chad, Wednesday, April 20, 2016. Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the country's top military commander announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

FILE - In this Monday, Jan.13, 2020 file photo, Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno arrives at the G5 Sahel summit in Pau, southwestern France. Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the country's top military commander announced on national television and radio. (Regis Duvignau/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Regis Duvignau Credit: Regis Duvignau

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2008 file photo, Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno is seen during a meeting with French Defense Minister Herve Morin, in N'Djamena, Chad. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the country's top military commander announced on national television and radio. (Pascal Guyot/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: PASCAL GUYOT Credit: PASCAL GUYOT

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2008 file photo, Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno, center-right, meets with French Defense Minister Herve Morin, center-left, in N'Djamena, Chad. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the country's top military commander announced on national television and radio. (Pascal Guyot/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: PASCAL GUYOT Credit: PASCAL GUYOT

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2020 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno arrives for a group photograph during the G5 Sahel summit, in Nouakchott, Mauritania. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the country's top military commander announced on national television and radio. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, left, poses with France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007 file photo, Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno arrives for an EU Africa Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte, File) Credit: Paulo Duarte Credit: Paulo Duarte

FILE - In this Thursday, March. 13, 2008 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, right, shakes hands with Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir, left, after signing a non-aggression pact in Dakar, Senegal. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Olivier Asselin, File) Credit: Olivier Asselin Credit: Olivier Asselin

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 18, 2006 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno addresses a news conference in the capital N'djamena, Chad. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo, File) Credit: Karel Prinsloo Credit: Karel Prinsloo

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 20, 2016 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, center, answers questions from members of the media as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, left, listens at the presidential palace in N'Djamena, Chad. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno addresses the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew