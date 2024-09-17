Militants attack a military training camp near an airport in Mali's capital

A sweep operation was underway after gunmen attempted to infiltrate the Faladie gendarme school, the military said in a statement. The army said the situation was under control and asked people to avoid the area.

The armed extremists who attacked the military training camp have since been neutralized, Oumar Diarra, the army chief of staff, said on national television.

Later, the military confirmed that the attack took place in “multiple locations,” without providing details.

JNIM, which is linked to al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the attack. Through its media arm, the website Azallaqa, the group said that it had inficted “major human and material losses” and set aircraft on fire. Militant groups often exaggerate their claims.

Earlier in the day, an Associated Press reporter heard two explosions and saw smoke rise in the distance of the camp and airport, both located on the outskirts of the city.

A security official told the AP that the attackers entered the training camp, causing a “loss of life and material damage,” but didn't provide any numbers or specifics. He said they attacked both the training camp and the military base near the airport.

At least 15 suspects were arrested, said the official, who was inside the base at the time of the attack. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to talk to reporters.

Soon after the attack, Mali's authorities closed the airport. Mohamed Ould Mamouni, communications officer at the ministry of transport, said flights were suspended indefinitely because of the exchange of gunfire that took place near it.

The U.S. Embassy in Bamako told its staff to remain at home and stay off the roads.

Mali, along with its neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger, has for more than a decade battled an insurgency fought by armed groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Following military coups in all three nations in recent years, the ruling juntas have expelled French forces and turned to Russian mercenary units for security assistance instead.

Since taking power, Col. Assimi Goita has struggled to stave off growing attacks by the jihadis. Attacks in central and northern Mali are increasing. In July, approximately 50 Russian mercenaries in a convoy were killed in an al-Qaida ambush.

The mercenaries had been fighting mostly Tuareg rebels alongside Mali’s army when their convoy was forced to retreat into jihadi territory and ambushed south of the commune of Tinzaouaten.

Attacks in the capital of Bamako are rare, however. In 2022, gunmen struck a Malian army checkpoint about 60 kilometers (40 miles) outside the city, killing at least six people and wounding several others. In 2015, another al-Qaida linked extremist group killed at least 20 people, including one American, during an attack on a hotel in Bamako.

Tuesday's attack is significant because it showed that JNIM has the ability to stage a large-scale attack, Wassim Nasr, a journalist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center, told the AP.

“It also shows once again that they are concentrating their efforts on military targets, rather than random attacks on civilian targets,” he said.

Sam Mednick reported from Goma, Congo, and Banchereau from Dakar, Senegal.