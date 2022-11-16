Militants ambush police patrol, kill 6 in NW Pakistan

Mohammad Khurasani, who said he is a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, formally known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, said in a statement that the patrol was ambushed on the way to a raid and the attackers acquired five police weapons from the confrontation. Khan said reinforcement has reached the scene, moved the bodies to a hospital and started an investigation to find the perpetrators.

Northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan borders Afghanistan and has seen Islamic militants largely known as Pakistani Taliban operate in the area for many years.