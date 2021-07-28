Milak angry despite win, says hole in suit prevented record

As if to underline his disgust, Milak produced the offending pair of swim shorts from a plastic bag, poked his finger through the tear, and then threw them down on a table.

"I have a routine, a rhythm," Milak said through a translator. “I am in focus but this situation broke my focus and that problem caused the time.”

The time was still a new Olympic record of 1 minute, 51.25 seconds. But with the gold medal effectively in the bag — no one disputes that — Milak's aim was to set a new world record at Tokyo Aquatics Centre and better his own mark of 1:50.73 from the world championships in 2019.

“I didn’t swim for the medal, but for the time,” he said. “I wanted to swim a personal best and a personal best for me means the world record. And that wasn’t a world record so I am a little bit disappointed.”

Milak is clearly the new dominant force in the fly having broken Michael Phelps' 10-year-old world record at the words. And at 21 years old, he'll have many more chances for more records.

As for the future of the swim shorts, Milak was asked if he'd thrown them away yet.

“I still have them,” he replied. “But it's just a matter of time.”

