So close: Mikolas' no-hit bid broken up with 2 outs in 9th

Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman made a diving stop in the fourth and an off-balance throw from the middle of the diamond in the sixth to prevent would-be hits.

Mikolas worked a 1-2-3 seventh with the help of a nice catch by Bader at the center-field fence on Jack Suwinski's drive. Pittsburgh also went down in order in the eighth.

The most recent no-hitter for the Cardinals was thrown by rookie Bud Smith in a 4-0 win over San Diego on Sept. 3, 2001.

Mikolas was trying for the third no-hitter in the majors this season. Tylor Megill and four New York Mets relievers combined for one on April 29 against Philadelphia. Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers tossed one against Tampa Bay on May 10.

St. Louis won the opener of the day-night doubleheader 3-1. Pittsburgh has lost nine straight.

