Mikolas working on no-hitter through 8 for Cards vs Pirates

Mikolas worked a 1-2-3 seventh with the help of a nice catch by Harrison Bader at the center-field fence on Jack Suwinski's drive. Pittsburgh also went down in order in the eighth.

The most recent no-hitter for the Cardinals was thrown by rookie Bud Smith in a 4-0 win over San Diego on Sept. 3, 2001.

Paul Goldschmidt has homered twice and driven in five runs. Tommy Edman also went deep for the Cardinals.

Mikolas is trying for the third no-hitter in the majors this season. Tylor Megill and four New York Mets relievers combined for one on April 29 against Philadelphia. Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers tossed one against Tampa Bay on May 10.

St. Louis won the opener of the day-night doubleheader 3-1, handing the Pirates their eighth straight loss.

