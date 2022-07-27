Mike Trout sidelined at least another week with back issues

Trout received a cortisone injection last week, which provided some relief, Frostad said before Los Angeles wrapped up its three-game series in Kansas City. It could be at least another week before he begins any baseball activities, and the Angels have not discussed shutting him down for the season.

“I don't think we're at a point where we're going to make that decision,” Frostad said. “He’s going to have a follow-up here once we get back and we’ll just kind of see what the doctor thinks at that point.”

Trout, the second-highest paid player in the game at $37.1 million, has not spoken to reporters since last week's All-Star Game.

He had been enjoying a nice bounce-back season after a calf injury limited him to just 36 games last season. The 10-time All-Star was hitting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in his first 79 games, providing a rare bright spot in what has been a dismal season for the Angels.

“He’s been a great teammate,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “He’s been the dugout, helping out his teammate — he’s obviously a good sounding board for a lot of young players. For them to have him here and know that he’s supporting them is huge, I’m sure, for some younger guys.”

