Mike Trout leaves Angels game with left wrist injury

Updated 26 minutes ago
All-Star outfielder Mike Trout has left the Los Angeles Angels' game against the San Diego Padres with a left wrist injury

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels exited Monday night's game against the San Diego Padres with an injury to his left wrist.

Trout fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was selected to his 11th All-Star team Sunday and 10th straight as a starter.

