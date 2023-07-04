Mike Trout leaves Angels game with left wrist injury

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels exited Monday night's game against the San Diego Padres with an injury to his left wrist.
Trout fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.
Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was selected to his 11th All-Star team Sunday and 10th straight as a starter.
Credit: AP
