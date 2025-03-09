Mikaela Shiffrin leads first run of World Cup slalom. Title-chasing Ljutic and Rast off the pace

Shiffrin is chasing a record-extending 101st career World Cup race win and a record-setting 156th podium finish on the Swedish slope where she took gold in the 2019 world championships.

She also is an eight-time winner of the World Cup slalom title but has only an outside chance to win another crystal globe trophy. She missed four races after a serious crash in a giant slalom in November.

With Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova skipping the entire season to recover from a knee injury, the door opened for a new World Cup title winner.

Ljutic started Sunday’s race with a 39-point lead in the standings over Camille Rast, but the two emerging stars placed 10th and 15th, respectively, trailing Shiffrin by more than a second.

Shiffrin, who came into the race trailing Ljutic by 163 points, could stay in the title hunt if she earns the maximum 100 race points Sunday ahead of the season-ending slalom March 27 at Sun Valley, Idaho.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

