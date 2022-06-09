Migrants split on whether to keep walking through Mexico

Venezuelan migrant Junior Ramírez waited for papers with about 15 members of his extended family at a National Immigration Institute post outside Huixtla, where the migrants slept in the open air on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Up to now they haven't told us whether they are going to give them to us,” Ramírez said. “Other migrants have gotten them and left. All we want to do is keep going.”

Luis García Villagrán, a migrant advocate traveling with the caravan, said Mexican authorities have been giving out the equivalent of exit visas, which give migrants between one and three months to leave the country.

Theoretically, a migrant carrying such papers will either request asylum or leave Mexico — presumably over the U.S. border — and wouldn't be sent back to their home country.

Josué Mendoza Rojas and Josmar de Nazaret Cárdenas, two other Venezuelan migrants, were in the same situation in Huixtla, trying to decide whether to keep walking.

“It's all confused,” said Mendoza Rojas said, referring to the fact that migrants had tried to draw up their own lists of who would be in line to get papers. “There are about 40 lists, and some people left without papers.”

The couple left Venezuela two months ago with their 1-year-old child and applied for an asylum appointment in Tapachula. But they couldn't get an appointment until August, and without enough money to wait until then, they decided to leave and start walking north.

“We don't know what we're going to do yet,” he said.

Venezuelans make up a large proportion of this caravan, the biggest of the year, in contrast to previous ones. A factor appears to be a policy change implemented by Mexico in January requiring Venezuelans to acquire a visa to enter the country.

Before that change, Venezuelans had flown to Mexico City or Cancun as tourists and then made their way comfortably to the border. Many made it from home to the U.S. border in as little as four days.

Encounters with Venezuelans at the southwest border plunged from 22,779 in January to 3,073 in February, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In April, the most recent month available, there were 4,103 encounters.

But the flow of Venezuelan migrants has continued. Since January, more than half of the 34,000 migrants who crossed the treacherous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama were Venezuelans, according to Panama’s National Migration Service.

The visa requirement drove the flow of Venezuelans into the shadows. Those traveling in the caravan are just the visible sign of who is traveling through Mexico out of public view. Many other Venezuelans have likely turned to smugglers.

Recently, the Mexican government has dissolved other caravans by offering to move migrants to other cities where they could legalize their status more quickly. In some cases, the government has tried to tire the migrants out by preventing passing trucks and buses from giving them rides.

Finding consensus on managing migration flows in the region was a top priority for representatives meeting this week at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Combined Shape Caption Venezuelan migrant Jesus Gonzalez, who broke his leg while crossing the Darien jungle, sits with his children who are part of a migrant caravan, rest along the Huehuetan highway in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, early Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Venezuelans make up a large proportion of this caravan, the biggest of the year, in contrast to others in previous years. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte