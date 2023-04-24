Migrants mount legal challenge to UK-Rwanda deportation plan

No one has yet been sent to Rwanda under the deal. In December, Britain’s High Court ruled the Rwanda policy was legal, but a group of asylum-seekers from countries including Iran, Iraq and Syria was granted permission to appeal.

At the start of the four-day appeal hearing, Husain said the High Court judges had “failed to scrutinize” British government assurances that people sent to Rwanda would not suffer ill-treatment.

David Pannick, representing the government, said in written submissions that there was “a clear and compelling set of reasons why the U.K. government is confident the Rwandan authorities will comply with the assurances.”

The government has also drafted legislation barring anyone who arrives in the U.K. in small boats or by other unauthorized means from applying for asylum. If passed, the Illegal Migration Bill, which returns to Parliament this week, would compel the government to detain all such arrivals and deport them to their homeland or a "safe third country" such as Rwanda.

The U.N. refugee agency says the law breaches U.K. commitments under the international refugee convention. ___

Follow AP's coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration