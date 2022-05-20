Migrants cross border amid legal uncertainty on asylum rule

Title 42 has largely affected people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, many of whom have been waiting in Mexican border towns after being denied the right to seek asylum by the U.S. government. Mexico has agreed to accept migrants from those three Central American countries turned back by the U.S. and last month also started taking in limited numbers of Cubans and Nicaraguans who have been turned away by U.S. authorities.

Nolberto Avila, a small coffee grower who fled threats of violence in Colombia and left his mother and a sibling there to manage the harvests, had never heard of Title 42 in the social media channels that migrants consult to determine whom they can trust and whom and what to avoid. Online chatter directed him to Eagle Pass after he flew to Cancun and took buses to the U.S border.

“It feels good to be here,” said Avila, 30, who spent $3,000 on airfare and other travel expenses, such as bribes to Mexican soldiers. His ultimate destination is Los Angeles.

A group of about 150 mostly Cuban migrants assembled on Friday a short distance south of the bridge, having swum and walked across the river in smaller groups over several hours since a few hours before dawn. Border Patrol agents lined them up single file and directed them into vans to go to a processing area. About two-thirds were men, nearly all the rest were women and some were young children.

Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A judge was expected to rule on a bid by Louisiana and 23 other states to keep Title 42 in effect before the Biden administration was to end it Monday. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

