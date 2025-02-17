Middle East latest: Israel says drone strike kills head of Hamas in Lebanon

Israel's military says it killed the head of the militant Hamas group in Lebanon in a drone strike
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, block a freeway during a protest demanding their release from Hamas captivity as they mark 500 days of the Israel-Hamas war in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, block a freeway during a protest demanding their release from Hamas captivity as they mark 500 days of the Israel-Hamas war in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
X

An Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Monday killed the head of the militant Hamas group in the country, Israel's military said.

The strike came on the eve of the deadline for Israel’s full withdrawal from southern Lebanon under the ceasefire agreement that ended the 14-month war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said it killed Mohammad Shaheen, the head of Hamas’ operations department in Lebanon. The army accused Shaheen of “recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, from Lebanese territory against the citizens of the state of Israel.”

Footage circulating online showed a car engulfed in flames. The strike occurred near a Lebanese army checkpoint and Sidon’s municipal sports stadium.

The original withdrawal deadline was in late January, but under pressure from Israel, Lebanon agreed to extend it to Feb. 18. It remains unclear whether Israeli troops will complete their withdrawal by Tuesday.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has continued airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, saying it is targeting military sites containing missiles and combat equipment. Israel and Lebanon have exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement.

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, block a freeway during a protest demanding their release from Hamas captivity as they mark 500 days of the Israel-Hamas war in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza mark 500 days of their captivity by spreading a massive Israeli flag depicting an hourglass in the Mediterranean Sea, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Hebrew of the flag reads "Without the abductees, Israel runs out". (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza mark 500 days of their captivity with the numbers 500 laid out on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
The first openly gay Muslim imam is killed in South Africa, prompting...
2
Pope to remain hospitalized as doctors treat a complex respiratory...
3
European leaders regroup in Paris for strategy huddle after Trump...
4
Top Russian officials will hold talks with US in Saudi Arabia on...
5
'Waste, fraud and abuse' is a political fight older than the nation...