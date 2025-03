Middle East latest: Israel strikes Beirut for first time since ceasefire with Hezbollah

Earlier Friday, Israel’s army urgently warned people to evacuate parts of a Beirut suburb, vowing to retaliate against strikes which it said were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel.

Israel’s defense minister said Friday that if there was no peace in Israel’s northern communities there would be no peace in Beirut either.

Hezbollah denied firing the rockets at northern Israel, and accused Israel of seeking a pretext to continue attacking Lebanon.

It was the first strike on Beirut since a ceasefire took hold on Nov. 27, 2024, between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group, although Israel has struck targets in southern Lebanon almost daily since then.

Lebanon's president condemns Israeli strike on Beirut

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has condemned the Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb and any attempt to “bring back the circle of violence” to the small nation.

Speaking during a news conference in Paris, Aoun said Lebanese army is investigating who fired the rockets and “we will not allow anyone to use Lebanon as a launching pad."

“I call on Lebanon’s friends to act quickly to stop the deterioration and help Lebanon implement international resolutions,” Aoun said.

Speaking alongside Aoun, French president Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to withdraw from five posts it is holding inside Lebanon.

Macron condemns ‘unacceptable’ strikes on Beirut

French president Emmanuel Macron condemned Friday what he called “unacceptable strikes on Beirut” after Israel launched an attack on the Lebanese capital for the first time since a ceasefire ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war in November.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Lebanon president Joseph Aoun, Macron said the renewed tensions “mark a turning point."

“Today’s strikes and the failure to respect the ceasefire are unilateral actions that betray a given promise and play into Hezbollah’s hands,” he said.

He said he will speak with U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the coming hours over the situation in Lebanon.

He added that France will continue to be at Lebanon’s side to help it preserve its sovereignty and guarantee its security.

“This is what we want to do alongside you in the south. This is also what we want to do on the border with Syria, where the situation is also extremely delicate,” Macron said.

Lebanon says 3 killed in a strike on a village

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says an Israeli airstrike on a southern Lebanese village has killed three and wounded 18 others.

The ministry added that those wounded in the airstrike on the village of Kfar Tibnit earlier Friday included six children and eight women.

The strike came hours after Israel said two rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. Lebanon’s Hezbollah group denied it fired the rockets.

Israel says it struck a Hezbollah site in Beirut suburbs

The Israeli military confirmed striking a Hezbollah drone storage site in Dahiyeh, the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The military said it carried out the strike after rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon earlier in the morning in “blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” It pledged to continue operations “in order to remove any threat to the civilians of the State of Israel.”

Chaos engulfed the southern suburbs of Beirut as Lebanese tried to flee the area, and a large smoke cloud rose over the city following the strike.

Muslims gather in Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers

Tens of thousands of Muslims gathered at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers, marking the last Friday observance of a holiday which has passed tensely but without the violence of years past in the contested capital.

The Islamic Trust, which oversees the site, said that 75,000 worshippers gathered, kneeling before the golden Dome of the Rock on the sprawling mosque compound.

Israeli police said they deployed thousands of officers across the city to maintain order and pledged to continue operations.

The Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha is set to begin within the coming days.

Credit: AP

