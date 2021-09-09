Microsoft return to U.S. offices delayed indefinitely

Last month Microsoft said it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and visitors to its U.S. offices starting this fall.

The tech giant has made a big push since the pandemic emerged to tailor its suite of workplace software products to homebound workers and timed its delayed re-opening announcement with a number of new product features.

A hybrid approach permitting employees to toggle between remote and in-office work has been widely embraced in the technology industry, particularly among the largest companies with the biggest payrolls.

Many tech companies had plans for bringing back most of their workers around Labor Day weekend, but Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and a growing list of others have already decided to wait until next year.