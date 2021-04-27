Microsoft profits soar as cloud demand continues in pandemic

Revenue from Microsoft’s productivity segment, which includes its Office suite of workplace products such as email, grew by 15% over the same time last year, to $13.6 billion. Its cloud computing business segment grew 23% to $15.1 billion.

Microsoft’s personal computing business segment grew by 19% to $13 billion, buoyed by last year's release of a new Xbox gaming console and an unusually strong season for PC sales across the industry. Microsoft gets licensing revenue for computers made by other manufacturers running its Windows operating system. Sales of Microsoft's own line of Surface devices also grew by 12%.

The first quarter of 2021 was a gold mine for the sale of personal computers in part due to unfulfilled demand because of a components backlog, according to separate reports from Gartner and IDC. The sharp rise across the industry was also due to an unusually weak first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus outbreak began disrupting supply chains in Asia.

Pent-up demand for supply-constrained consoles during the holiday season also contributed to the 34% rise in sales of Xbox content and services in early 2021.

But it's the cloud growth that has been Microsoft's focus as the company tries to tap into a pandemic-caused shift in big businesses, governments and other organizations doing more of their essential work online.

Microsoft announced earlier in April it is buying Massachusetts speech-recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion. The acquisition will get Microsoft deeper into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance's widely used medical dictation and transcription tools.

Microsoft's stock, which is up about 18% so far this year, slipped about 3% in after-market trading following the release of the quarterly earnings report.