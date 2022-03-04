Microsoft closes on $16 billion acquisition of Nuance

The deal, which was announced last year, helps Microsoft Corp. get more entrenched into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance's widely used medical dictation and transcription tools. The acquisition is Microsoft's second-largest after its $26 billion purchase of career networking service LinkedIn in 2016.

Nuance’s artificial intelligence technology helped power Apple’s Siri digital voice assistant upon its release on iPhones more than a decade agol. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company has since shifted to focus on physicians and other tailored uses of its Dragon line of voice recognition tools.