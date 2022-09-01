Micron to invest $15 billion on memory chip plant in Boise

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the partnership will help the city’s economy grow and attract and diverse workforce.

“This is a once in a generation investment in Boise from a home-grown company that is critical to the economic vitality of our community, our state and our nation,” McLean wrote on Twitter.

McLean and Mehrotra last month attended President Biden’s bill signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act. Idaho’s entire congressional delegation, all Republicans, voted against it.

Biden called the Micron announcement “another big win for America.”

Micron is one of Idaho’s largest employers. The company has several chip manufacturing plants around the world, including in Singapore and Taiwan.

Last week, the chipmaker Intel Corp. announced that it would break ground Sept. 9 on its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor facilities. The factories, known as fabs, are expected to open in 2025. President Biden is scheduled to attend the groundbreaking.

Rebecca Boone contributed from Boise, Idaho.