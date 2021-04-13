Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism," Jagger said in a statement Tuesday. “Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar. It was a lot of fun working with him.”

The duo recorded the song and video in different studio locations — Jagger at home and Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio — and the lyrics mention "prison walls," "virtual premieres," numbers that are "grim" and Zoom calls. Jagger complains: "I've got nothing left to wear."