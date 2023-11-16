BreakingNews
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will accept a three-game suspension from the Big Ten and conference will end its investigation into a sign-stealing scheme as part of an agreement to resolve the school’s lawsuit against the league

Nation & World
By RALPH D. RUSSO and LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will accept a three-game suspension from the Big Ten and theconference will end its investigation into a sign-stealing scheme as part of an agreement to resolve the school's lawsuit against the league, Michigan said Thursday.

Harbaugh was suspended last Friday by the Big Ten and Michigan hours later asked a court for an injunction and temporary restraining order. The restraining order was not ruled upon and Harbaugh did not coach the team against Penn State on Saturday.

The two sides were expected in court Friday in Michigan, but instead Harbaugh will serve out the remainder of the suspension, missing games against Maryland on Saturday and Ohio State on Nov. 25.

