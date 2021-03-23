Michigan women reach Sweet 16 for first time, beat Tennessee

A trip to the regional semifinals was just another first for the Wolverines this year. The team started 10-0 for the first time in school history. They were also in the rankings all season for the first-time, as well as having Hillmon be the first player to earn All-America honors as a second-teamer.

Tennessee, which has a long storied NCAA tradition with eight national championships, fell to 28-3 in the second round.

Rennia Davis scored 12 points to lead the Lady Vols, who were playing Michigan for the first time.

TIP-INS:

Tennessee was just 2 for 14 from behind the 3-point arc with the first make coming early in the fourth quarter after nine misses. ... Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico took St. John's to the Sweet 16 as a three-seed in 2012.

MISSING IN ACTION

Michigan was still without starting point guard Amy Dilk, who didn't make the trip because of an undisclosed medical issue that the school wouldn't elaborate on. Rauch got the start in her place again and had five points, six rebounds and three assists.

UP NEXT:

Michigan plays the winner of Virginia Tech-Baylor in the Sweet 16.

