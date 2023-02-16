Michigan State University shooter had 2 guns: police

The students who died were from suburban Detroit: Brian Fraser, 20, Arielle Anderson, 19, and Alexandria Verner, 20.

One of the five injured students was upgraded to stable condition at Sparrow Hospital. The others remained in critical condition but with “signs of improvement,” interim university President Teresa Woodruff said.

Investigators interviewed McRae's father, who said his son had no friends and mostly stayed in a room at their Lansing home, said Lt. Rene Gonzales of the state police.

McRae walked nearly 4 miles (6 kilometers) toward his home after the shootings and said nothing before killing himself in front of police, Gonzales said.

Classes remain suspended through the weekend. Berkey Hall, an academic building, will stay closed through the spring term, Woodruff said.

The briefing by police followed a Wednesday night vigil on campus that drew thousands of students. Tom Izzo, the university’s revered basketball coach and father of a student, offered words of comfort.

“Our hearts are heavy. Our loss has been great. Our lives have been permanently changed,” said Izzo, head coach since 1995. “But with a shared commitment to help each other, and a promise to remember those we have lost, we will learn to find joy once again.”

Associated Press writer Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

