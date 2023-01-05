BreakingNews
Man stabbed gets to Clark County fire station, taken by CareFlight
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
A Michigan State football player has pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game in October

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors.

The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.

Crump was one of seven Michigan State players facing charges. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated the Spartans, 29-7, on Oct. 29. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows.

Crump in one video appeared to swing his helmet at a Michigan player. Nichols said a letter of apology to Gemon Green was part of the deal.

"This was handled in great fashion, but it could have only been done so by a Maryland Terrapin,” said Judge Cedric Simpson, a Maryland graduate.

Crump was suspended by coach Mel Tucker. In addition, the Big Ten has suspended him for eight games in 2023.

The defensive back had one tackle in four games in 2022.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

In Other News
1
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
2
Mexico nabs son of drug lord 'El Chapo' before Biden visit
3
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
4
Cuban migrants arrive in Florida to uncertain future
5
FTC proposes rule that would ban noncompete clauses
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top